Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Guzik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Guzik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Guzik Obituary
Guzik, Jerome "Jerry" Age 77, of Crown Point; formerly of Tolleston and Portage, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born in Gary in March of 1942, to Edward and Charlotte Guzik. Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Guzik; brother, Dennis (Barbara) Guzik, Sr.; sister, Jacquelyn (Jack) Richey; his niece, nephews, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jerry was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary and Tolleston High School, Class of 1960. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a former employee of Ford Motor Co. and Bethlehem Steel. Jerry loved traveling and dining out with his wife. Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel. At rest Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Memorials in his name may be made out to . Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -