Dollear, Jerome A. Age 79. Beloved husband of Winifred C. Dollear, nee Slattery; dear father of Daniel (Elaine Lally), Timothy (Lynn Wysoglad), Mary, and Steven (Eileen Kane); loving grandfather of Kevin, Eleanor, Maura, Fiona, and Brenna; devoted son of the late Clarence and Margaret (nee Quinn) Dollear; preceded in death by his siblings Richard, C. James, John F., and Mary Anderson. Jerry and Winnie were each other's best friends as well as loving and dedicated spouses for 56 years. Jerry had many roles in life - Of all of those, perhaps his favorite was as papa to Kevin, Eleanor, Maura, Fiona, and Brenna. His family will miss his wisdom, kindness, gentle heart and sense of humor and are consoled by many loving memories and the truth that love and family are forever. Visitation Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at Old St. Mary's Parish, 1500 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60605. Visitation Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Old St. Mary's Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Old St. Mary's School - Jerry Dollear Scholarship Fund (https://factsmgtadmin.com/give/appeal/FdHHThz) or the Jerome A. and Winifred C. Dollear Donor - Advised Fund at St. Ignatius College Prep. For further info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020