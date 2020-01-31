Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel,
7740 S. Western Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel,
Jerome Brace Obituary
Brace, Jerome P. Age 82, loving father of Jacqueline (Eamon) McMahon and the late Jill Brace; Proud grandfather of Roisin McMahon, Jack McMahon, Jordan (JD) Spell and Michael Pickering; Great-grandfather of Leo and Liliana Spell; Dear brother of the late Regis (Barbara), Daniel (Jean), Lawrence (Jacqueline) and Marita (James) Tierney; Fond uncle to many; Proud member of Carpenters Local 10. Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors, 708-425-3700 or www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 31, 2020
