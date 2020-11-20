1/
Jerome A. Kubicki
1942 - 2020
Kubicki, Jerome A.

Jerome A. Kubicki, 78, Vietnam Veteran. Beloved Husband of the late Katherine A. nee Murzyn. Loving Father of Andrea M., Steven J. and Mark A. (Barbara). Devoted Grandpa of Amanda, Paul and Diana. Dearest Brother of Dennis and the late Paul (Janet). Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jerry loved reading, gardening, photography, going to church and making people laugh, but most importantly, spending time with his family and friends.

Family and friends to meet on Monday at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church (6435 S. Kilbourn) for 10:00am Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
Funeral services provided by
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
November 19, 2020
Rest in Paradise Mr Kubicki Prayers to you Andrea and the rest of your Family. You are never alone God is with you Blessings
Victor Horne
Friend
November 19, 2020
Jerry you'll be forever on our minds and forever in our hearts. Rest in peace dear friend. God Bless. Roberta Miller
Rloberta Miller
Friend
November 19, 2020
prayers to the whole family. S.Krekeler
Sandra Krekeler
Friend
November 19, 2020
Praying for you and your family during this time. I will continue to keep you uplifted in my prayers.
Joi Chapman
Friend
November 19, 2020
You will be missed Jerry u were a kind person and loved by your family
Gloria Murzyn
Sister
November 19, 2020
Hi family so sorry for our loss he was a great man he will be missed
Gloria Murzyn
Sister
November 18, 2020
Andrea,Steven,Mark,Barbara,Amanda, Paul and Diana there are no words that anyone can say to take this pain away. I want you to know your Father and Grandfather loved all of you VERY much. He has his wings now he is wit your Mom and Grandmother. He is watching over all of you. He was a VERY SPECIAL MAN and very special to me. He will never be forgotten. Eternal be his memory. All my love and condolences Mary
Mary Athanasiou
Significant_other
