Jennie A. Sykes
Sykes, Jennie A.

Jennie A. Sykes, age 94 of Lockport, IL., passed away Saturday September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Sykes Sr.; loving mother of Sharon (late Ron) Lezon and the late Norine (Cecil) Mosqueda and the late Walter Sykes Jr.; devoted grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of eight and great-great grandmother of seven; fond sister of many brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday September 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., chapel service Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
SEP
24
Service
05:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
