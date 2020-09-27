Jeff, you were one of a kind and will be missed by all of us! Thank you for all the memories that you have given our family- from the times you would take Michelle and John to Ghirardelli’s as kids and getting the big ice cream sundaes, and then having family dinners with you and Marb later on in life. We always had the best conversations when we were all together, filled with lots of laughter and smiles! You were more than just a best friend, you were family. We love you very much! Until we meet again (get those French Martini’s ready!). Love always, Ron and Cheryl Paulus, Michelle and Ryan Sabo, John and Nicole Paulus and Family.

