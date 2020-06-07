Borlick, Jeffrey J. Jeffrey J. Borlick, age 67, lifetime resident of Little Village. Beloved son of the late Norbert and Mildred (nee Mastny) Borlick; loving brother of the late William A. Mastny and Paulette (Bernard) Hirschboeck; uncle of Shawn Hirschboeck and Kelly (Joseph) Banchero; great-uncle of Giovanna and Gino Banchero. Jeff served in the US Navy and the US Naval Reserve. Former employee of Piper Rudnick. Private burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Memorial donations in Jeff's name may be made to any veteran organization of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.