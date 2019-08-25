Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Waldheim Cemetery
1400 South Des Plaines Avenue
Forest Park, IL
View Map
Brown, Jeffrey Jeffrey Brown. Loving son of Jerome Brown and the late Marcy Brown. Devoted brother of Eric (Theia) Brown and Brad Brown. Graveside service Monday 11:00 AM at Waldheim Cemetery, 1400 South Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers contributions to Midwest Boston Terrier Rescue, PO Box 297, Kent City, MI 49330, www.midwestbtrescue.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019
