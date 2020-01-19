Home

Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E Maple Ave.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Jeffery Tomaszek Obituary
Tomaszek, Jeffery David 61, passed away peacefully January 13, 2020. Jeff was a proud gold medalist in the Special Olympics Track & Field in 1983. In 2002, he received special recognition for 25 years of volunteer work at Winchester House Senior Living. He worked in facilities management for 16 years at the Great Lakes Naval Base Navy Lodge and resided for 40 years at Lambs Farm. Jeff will be remembered for being dramatic, diligent, and resourceful. Beloved son of the late Eugene Tomaszek and Agnes Jane Tomaszek (nee Bachmann); beloved brother of Margaret V. (Lawrence) Tomaszek-Witry and Edward Tomaszek; loving uncle of Christopher Witry, Katie, Zarboch, Carrie Tomaszek, and the late Daniel Witry; beloved friend and life partner of Debbie Gordon. Memorial mass Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL 60048. Springtime interment of cremated remains at Church of St. John the Evangelist, Little Canada, MN. Gifts and memorials may be made to Lambs Farm, 14245 W Rockland Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020
