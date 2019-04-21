Home

Thomas McInerney's Sons Funeral Homes
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
773-268-0703
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas McInerney's Sons Funeral Homes
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas McInerney's Sons Funeral Homes
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
Penrod, Jeffery L. "Mongo" 59 years. Loving husband and best friend for 29 years to Mary (nee Ensworth) Penrod; cherished father of Jennifer Ferguson, Julia (Dennis) Whitlock and Jessica Penrod; proud Papa of Delilah, Daniella, Callie Lynn and Jackson; dearest son of the late Estel Penrod and the late Helen (the late Paul) Rainwater; devoted brother of Donald, Kenneth (Ret. C.F.D) (LaVerne), and the late David (Susan); dear son-in-law to Mary (the late Millard) Ensworth; brother-in-law to John (Sharon) Ensworth, Steve (Ann) Ensworth, the late Kathy Ensworth and the late Millard "Butch" Ensworth; caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Treasured friend to many, and forever the life of the party. Although he wasn't a lifelong Canaryville resident, Canaryville was always close to his heart. Longtime supporter of the CVRA, Canaryville Veterans Association and St. Gabriel's Theater Guild. Proud member of the Local 1092 Laborers Union. Funeral services 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from the Thomas McInerney's Sons Funeral Home, 4635 South Wallace Street, to St. Gabriel Church. Mass of the Resurrection 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (773) 268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019
