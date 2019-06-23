Novak, Jeffrey Allen. A native Chicagoan who left Illinois for the warm California sunshine, Jeff Novak died peacefully at home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 56. The youngest of Grace and Robert Novak's five children, Jeff was born in Chicago on March 25, 1963, and grew up in Carol Stream, IL. He attended and played football at St. Francis and Burlington Central High Schools, and graduated from Western Illinois University. Jeff's successful sales career in telecommunications, data and security spanned decades. He was a dedicated professional who built many meaningful, lasting business relationships. Jeff was known as a great listener, and genuinely cared about his clients and colleagues. At the time of his death, he was proud to be the Western Regional Sales Manager for Tripp Lite.

Jeff leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and friendship. He will be long remembered for his dry sense of humor and quick wit, as well as for his optimism, positivity, patience, and fierce dedication to those he loved. Jeff understood life and knew how to prioritize what mattered. He met the love of his life, Betsy Flounders, in a Chicago bar in 2001. It was an instant connection that became an epic love story. Married in 2004 in Chicago, the bride ran down the aisle to meet her groom evidence of their enthusiastic and unwavering partnership. Jeff and Betsy moved to Los Angeles in 2010 in search of fresh air, sunny skies and healthy living. Though he loved traveling the world with her, Jeff was happiest at home simply living life with Betsy, walking the dogs, working out and watching his truly beloved Chicago Bears and LA Kings.

He is survived and profoundly missed by his devoted wife, Betsy; and their three Cavalier King Charles Spaniels; as well as by his cherished siblings: sisters, Debra Sandberg (Tom), Denise Boe and Diane Pollock (Craig); and his brother, Bob (Debra); his sisters and brothers-in-law; and nieces, nephews and friends will miss him, too. Jeff was predeceased by his parents.

A celebration of Jeff's life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hammerschmidt Chapel, Elmhurst College (190 S. Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst, IL). Interment at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, IL, will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010 attn: Amy Cook (please indicate "Contribution for Dr. Zain's T-Cell Lymphoma Research in Memory of Jeff Novak") or www.cityofhope.org/giving/donate. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary