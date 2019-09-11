|
Sell, Jeannine P. 86, of La Crosse, WI, died on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, WI, on April 13, 1933, to Theodore and Bernice (Odell) Schwertfeger. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. South. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Friday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and again at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 11, 2019