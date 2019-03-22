|
Murphy-Mittal, Jeannie Age 65, a resident of Naperville, IL, since 1987, formerly of Palos Heights and Peoria, IL, passed away onTuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home. She was bornNovember 11, 1953, in Evergreen Park, IL. Visitation will beMonday, March 25, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday,March 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.comor call(630) 355-0213for more information.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2019