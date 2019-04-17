|
|
Tracey, Jeanne M. Age 87, April 15, 2019, longtime resident of Evergreen Park. Beloved wife of the late Noble Tracey; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Martha Schillo, Sr., nee Ziemann; dear sister of the late Charles (late Joanne) Schillo, Jr.; loving aunt of Sharon Kotrba, Judith M. Schillo, and William J. (Mary Rose) Schillo; fond great-aunt of many. Resting at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie Ave., Evergreen Park, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Interment private, Mt. Greenwood Cemetery, Chicago. Info, 708-499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019