LeBeau, Jeanne T.
Jeanne T. LeBeau of Countryside, age 69. Wife of John Guzik; loving mother of Sara (David) Norbot; proud grandmother of Jacob and Alyssa Norbot; beloved daughter of Mary and the late Bernard LeBeau; dear sister of Edward (Bonnie) LeBeau; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hinsdale Humane Society or Brookfield Zoo appreciated. Due to the current CDC regulations, there are occupancy limitations in the funeral home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
