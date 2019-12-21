|
Schmitz, Jeanne D. (nee Drapanes), 87 years old. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Schmitz; devoted and cherished mother of Debra (Philip) Pavlis, Kathryn (Charlie) Dahlberg, and Robert (Kimberly) Schmitz; dearest grandmother of Jamie (John) Partyka, Mark (Amelia) Boswell, Madeline Schmitz, Gina (Greg) Hinton, Charlie Dahlberg Jr., and Chad Dahlberg; proud and loving great-grandmother of John, Benjamin, Harvey, Ricky, Alexandra and Dominic; cherished sister of John (Judy) Drapanes; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Monday, 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. We will go in procession to St. Rene Goupil Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Friends and family are asked to meet on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for burial. In lieu of flowers, Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601 or the , P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, Pa. 18901, (1-800-Dementia) would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Jeanne's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 21, 2019