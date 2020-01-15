|
Miller, Jeanne Jeanne Lorraine Miller, age 88, taught for 33 years for the Chicago Public Schools, retiring in 1988 as a Guidance Counselor at Hirsch High School. She was a Spanish teacher at Wells High School before moving to Hirsch High School and becoming a counselor. She helped navigate the complexities of life for many grateful students and did the same thing for her own friends and family. Born on April 29, 1931 in Chicago, IL, Jeanne was the only child from the union of Paul and Lillian Eggleston. Her mother later remarried Lucius C. Harper, executive editor of the Chicago Defender, who became Jeanne's step-father. She attended Betsy Ross and A.O. Sexton elementary schools entering Francis Parker high school at age 11. She began college at age 16 and matriculated at the University of Chicago, earning a Bachelors degree and a Master's degree in Romance languages (a master's in Spanish and a minor in French). She later took courses to fulfill requirements to become a counselor for the Chicago Public Schools. While at the University of Chicago, she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Beta Chapter, and later became a member of Theta Omega grad chapter. Jeanne married Andrew C. Miller in 1959. Of that union one child was born, Lorraine. Jeanne was a devoted wife and mother. She remained happily married until her husband's death in 2007. Both she and Andrew lived in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. They were proud members of the Michigan-Indiana Block Club Association. Jeanne was a member of the Congregational Church of Park Manor and later became a member of Second Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed the prayers and visits of the pastor and church friends up to her passing on December 19, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving daughter, Lorraine Marie Miller Webb, son-in-law Quentin Ames Webb, extended family Webb, Turner, Dupre, devoted neighbors and a small cadre of faithful and loyal friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at Cage Funeral Home, located at 7651 S. Jeffery Ave, Chicago, IL 60649. Visitation/Prepast -- 2:00 p.m. Alpha Kappa Alpha Memorial Ceremony -- 3:00 p.m. Memorial -- 3:30 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020