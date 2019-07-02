Mendelssohn, Jeanne Levin It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jeanne Levin Mendelssohn on June 30, 2019. Jeanne was born to Frieda and Louis Levin in Chicago on July 27, 1929. She met the love of her life, Gerald "Sonny" Mendelssohn, at Marshall High School and they married in 1950. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage, until his passing in 2003, and were blessed with four daughters and ultimately four devoted sons-in-law, Gail (Steve) Ross, Jody (Sid) Horwitz, Wendy (Mickey) Herst, and Nancy (Hal) Roseth. Later to come were loving grandchildren, Brian (Luna) Horwitz, Justin (Nicole) Horwitz, Todd (Kate) Herst, Danny (Susan) Roseth, Carly (Matt) Emer, Scott Roseth, Nicholas Roseth, and Jessica Herst. Bringing her much joy were her great-grandchildren, Brady, Ethan, Makena, Emma, Nathan, Nash, Chloe, Teddy, Lyla, and Sienna. Jeanne is also survived by her sister, Rhoda Matten; and was preceded in death by sister, Shirley Ogulnick. In addition to her devotion to and love of family, Jeanne enjoyed playing golf, mahjong, cards, and going to the movies, the theater, and the opera. She had many adventures traveling around the world during her career as a travel agent. The family would like to express their infinite appreciation to Jeanne's very special and loving caregivers, Denise, Maria, Mary Lou, and Tai, and for the attentive care received from staff at JourneyCare. Private services will be held by the family. The family invites donations in Jeanne's name to Center for Enriched Living, 280 Saunders Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015, 847-948-7001. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 2, 2019