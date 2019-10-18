|
|
Lieberman, Jeanne Jeanne Lieberman nee Scheyer, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Devoted sister of Judy (the late Herb) Clar. Loving aunt of Scott (Paula) Clar and Jamie (Chris) Clar. Great aunt of Jennifer, Emily, Dana, and Hannah. Great grand aunt of Dahlia. Jeanne was lovingly cared for by Cora and Wanda. Service Sunday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2019