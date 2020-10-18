Leverence, Jeanne
Jeanne Leverence, nee VanValkenburgh, 84 passed away Sept 18 at home. Beloved wife and best friend of 65 years to the late Robert (Bob). Loving mother of Jeanne (Tom Waliczek), Dr. Robert (Kathy) and Leian Wunderlich (Joby Adamica), grandmother of Robert and Jennifer. Devoted daughter of the late Antoinette (Dora) and Stephen VanValkenburgh, dear sister to the late Dorothy (D'Amico/Conroy). Fond aunt and great aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Friday Dec. 4, 2020, 10:00am at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 1223 W. Holtz Ave, Addison, IL 60101. Due to Covid restrictions, facemasks and social distancing will be required. Cemetery services at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Save-A-Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 266, Grayslake, IL 60030 would be appreciated.
