Jeanne E. Murray
Murray , Jeanne E.

Jeanne E. Murray, age 98, beloved daughter of the late Richard and Josephine (nee O'Shea) Murray. Loving sister of Justine Connor and her late twin sister Joan Slovey, the late John Murray and the late Joyce Dicken. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W. 167th St., Orland Hills, IL on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to College of the Ozarks, 100 Opportunity Avenue., Point Lookout, MO 65726 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
