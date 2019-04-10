|
|
Seebock, Jeanette L. Age 46, passed away April 5, 2019. Loving daughter of George Seebock, Sr. and the late Linda (nee Liskawa); dearest sister of William (Jennifer) Seebock, George Seebock, Jr., Stacey (Carlos) Jimenez, and Paul (Jennifer) Seebock; cherished aunt of Kyle, Clarissa, Christopher, Brady, and Zachary. Jeanette enjoyed doing activities with her family such as family vacations and holiday gatherings. She was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed by many. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019, at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery. For information: (708) 687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2019