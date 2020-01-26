|
Rogosich, Jeanette F. (nee Wrenn), Beloved wife of the late John "Jay"; loving mother of Cherie (Patrick) Vari, and John Rogosich; beloved daughter of the late Edward and Theresa Wrenn; fond grandmother of Anthony and Marissa; dear sister of the late Edward Wrenn; sister-in-law of Ed and Betty Rogosich; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; great friend and loved by all that knew her. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Funeral Tuesday 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For Service Info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 26, 2020