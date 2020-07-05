1/
Jeanette "Betty" Ringstad
Ringstad, Jeanette "Betty" Jeanette "Betty" Ringstad, nee Rae; born June 29, 1930, passed away July 3, 2020. Jeanette was the beloved wife of Kenneth Ringstad; loving mother of Eileen, Eric (Karen) and the late Kristine; proud grandmother of Kiersten, Elizabeth, Kelsey and Peter. Ken and Jeanette met Labor Day weekend of 1950 in Lake Geneva, WI and were married in 1953. They traveled the world and lead a very happy life together. Jeanette's life revolved around her family. Graveside services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, 17W201 Roosevelt Road (just west of Rt. 83), Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Please meet in parking lot at the cemetery entrance no later than 4:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the National Parkinson Foundation (parkinson.org), 1359 Broadway Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018. Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, Elmhurst, IL, 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
04:45 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
