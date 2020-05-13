Witowski, Jean
(nee Genevieve Niemiec) Age 93 of Chicago, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Kenneth (Jeannine), Patricia (Thomas) Cegielski, Eugene, Cynthia and Carol Zilinskas. Loving grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 13 and great-great-grandmother of one. Fond daughter of the late Joseph and Zofia Niemiec. Dear sister of the late Rose (John) Wisniewski, late John (Mary) Niemiec, the late Mary Niemiec, the late Stanley (Helen) Niemiec, the late Helen (Thaddeus) Godfryt, and the late Bernice (Henry) Grutza. Sister-in-law of Marie (the late Henry) Niedospial. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation at Ocwieja-Robles Funeral Home, Friday, May 15, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Graveside services at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. A funeral mass will be said at a future date when it is safe, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 13, 2020.