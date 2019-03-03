Home

POWERED BY

Services
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
For more information about
Jean Vazzana
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th Street
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Vazzana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Vazzana

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Vazzana Obituary
Vazzana, Jean Born Jean Marie Hawkins, was married to Frank Vazzana for 50 years. Together they raised five children, Frank (SueAnn), Greg (Hannah), Chris (Nichole), Kim (Levi), and Jeff (Jeff); they were also blessed with ten grandchildren, Ada, Huxley, Nicholas, Freddy, Gabriella, Austin, Ever, James, Leela, and Camryn Jean. Jean loved being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother above all else. She enjoyed cooking vast amounts of delicious food, reading, and visiting the beach in St. Joseph, Michigan. Jean was formerly an Academic Adviser at MVCC. She enjoyed playing with animals, shopping for loved ones, baking with her grandchildren, and going to movies and restaurants with her beloved husband. Jean passed awaySunday,February 24, 2019,from Multiple Myeloma. Due to family allergies and sensitivity to many flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in lieu of flowers.https://tribute.themmrf.org/JeanVazzana. Visitation for Jean Vazzana will be held onFriday, March 8, 2019,from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., (8000W) Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeralon Saturday,March 9, 2019. Everyone attending kindly meet directly at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Cremation rites were accorded and interment will be private. Info.708-598-5880or hillsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now