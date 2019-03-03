Vazzana, Jean Born Jean Marie Hawkins, was married to Frank Vazzana for 50 years. Together they raised five children, Frank (SueAnn), Greg (Hannah), Chris (Nichole), Kim (Levi), and Jeff (Jeff); they were also blessed with ten grandchildren, Ada, Huxley, Nicholas, Freddy, Gabriella, Austin, Ever, James, Leela, and Camryn Jean. Jean loved being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother above all else. She enjoyed cooking vast amounts of delicious food, reading, and visiting the beach in St. Joseph, Michigan. Jean was formerly an Academic Adviser at MVCC. She enjoyed playing with animals, shopping for loved ones, baking with her grandchildren, and going to movies and restaurants with her beloved husband. Jean passed awaySunday,February 24, 2019,from Multiple Myeloma. Due to family allergies and sensitivity to many flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in lieu of flowers.https://tribute.themmrf.org/JeanVazzana. Visitation for Jean Vazzana will be held onFriday, March 8, 2019,from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., (8000W) Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeralon Saturday,March 9, 2019. Everyone attending kindly meet directly at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Cremation rites were accorded and interment will be private. Info.708-598-5880or hillsfh.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary