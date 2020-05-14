Jean T. Stuparitz
Stuparitz, Jean T. (nee Higgins) Left us peacefully on May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Stuparitz. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Higgins; and sisters, Leona (Donald) Dunlap and Rita (Bud) Hawkins. Survived by her family, Linda (the late Arnold) Mininger, Delilah (Chris) Clark, Emma Cortez, Rilie Cortez, Madison Clark, Jim (the late Betty) Rickard, Harvey Rickard, Mary (Ronald) Marek, and late Tommy Rickard. Jean was also loved by the Stuparitz family and is survived by Rose (the late Walter) Stec, Mary (the late Edward) Stuparitz, Kathryn (Robert) Bowen, Robert (Sharon) Stec, William (Pam) Stec; grandson, Christopher Conley; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Interment at Saint Mary Cemetery will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Interment
Saint Mary Cemetery
