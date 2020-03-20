Home

Jean Sacco Obituary
Sacco, Jean A. Jean A. Sacco, RN, beloved wife of the late Louis J., Jr.; loving mother of Mary Jean (Mark) Holub, Joanmarie (Fred) Fantozzi, Louis J. III (Yvonne), Michael (Barbara) and Vincent (Stacey); dearest grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 5; preceded in death by 5 sisters and 1 brother, also many fond nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral mass was Thursday 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. Services were private to protect our family and friends during these uncertain times. Jean was a proud member of the historic U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. 773-625-3444
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2020
