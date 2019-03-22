|
|
Nutowc, Jean A. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Judi (Jack) Winkler; cherished grandmother of Jay (Sue) Winkler, Jean (Brian) Edwards, and Jerral (Vanessa) Winkler; adored great-grandmother of Abby, Johnny, Emily, Nicholas, and Gus; dear sister of the late Gen (the late Bill) Ashum; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the Nativity of Our Lord Church (Corner of 37th St. and Union Ave.). Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Funeral Info: Dalcamo Funeral Home, (312) 842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2019