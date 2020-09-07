Martin, Jean M.
Jean M. Martin, age 77, at rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Martin; loving mother of Sue (Phill) Cherry, Diane (Dewi) Martin, Bob (Carie) Martin, Sandra (Eric) Shaffer, Cheryl (Mike) Daly and Ron (Michelle) Martin; cherished grandmother of Katie, Phillip, and Kyle Cherry, Shawn and Colleen Boyle, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Erin Daly, Rylan and Reed Martin, and Cara and Derek Shaffer; great grandmother of eight. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors. Interment Private. For more information 708-425-4500 or visit www.kennybrothersfuneral.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com