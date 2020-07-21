1/1
Jean M. Bennecke
1941 - 2020
Bennecke, Jean M.

Jean M. Bennecke, 78 years old of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. She was born November 15, 1941, in Nashville, TN the daughter of the late Mike and Anna(Cavender) Perisutti. Jean was born and raised in Nashville, TN, and lived most of her adult life in Chicago, IL, moving to Pleasant Prairie, WI in her retirement years. On June 15, 1962, she married Earl Bennecke in Goldsboro, NC. Jean worked at the Wrigley Gum Factory, Chicago for 35 years before her retirement. Jean will be remembered as a loving wife, a caring grandmother and perhaps most of all, the best mom anyone could ever be blessed with. She lived a simple life, and yet, it was a life filled with so much. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Earl; her children, John (Margie) Bennecke of Chicago, IL and Lisa (Josh) Nebel of Kenosha, WI; son-in-law, James Bosas of Kenosha, WI; three grandchildren, Jimmy, Amber and Gracie; siblings, Meb (the late James), Marylee (Horace), Patsy (Donald), Louise (Dave), Mike, and Pam (the late Bubba); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a daughter, Norma Jean Bosas; and siblings, Judy (James), Linda and Nancy. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services to be held at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago, IL. The family requests that all visitors wear masks upon entry to the funeral home.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
JUL
24
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Cemetery
