Czerwinski, Jean L.Jean L. Czerwinski passed away September 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of James for 44 wonderful years; devoted mother to Rick (Tanya) and Mary (Philip Barrett); adoring grandmother of Ariana, Sydney, Trevor, and Lily; cherished sister of Frank (Pamela) Gaard; dear sister-in-law of Harry (Margie Machel) Czerwinski; fond aunt of Max, Sam, and Peter Gaard; loving friend of many. Jean had a generous heart, was an animal lover, and an avid Cubs fan. Visitation for Jean will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3:00 Pm to 8:00 PM. Funeral Prayers will begin 11:00 AM Saturday at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM at St. Padre Pio Church. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more info, please call (773) 777-6300