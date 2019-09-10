|
|
Kruppiak, Jean L. (nee Sturm) Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Devoted mother of Mary McMahon-C.P.D. and the late William (Diane). Loving grandmother of William, Stephen Jr., Kristy, Robert, William Joseph Jr., Jeanine Marie and great-grandmother of Sophia and Elise. Former village trustee of Evergreen Park, avid golfer, bridge player and world traveler. Memorial visitation Thursday 5:00-9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills (7700W). Memorial service Thursday evening 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 10, 2019