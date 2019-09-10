Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Jean Kruppiak
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Kruppiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Kruppiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Kruppiak Obituary
Kruppiak, Jean L. (nee Sturm) Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Devoted mother of Mary McMahon-C.P.D. and the late William (Diane). Loving grandmother of William, Stephen Jr., Kristy, Robert, William Joseph Jr., Jeanine Marie and great-grandmother of Sophia and Elise. Former village trustee of Evergreen Park, avid golfer, bridge player and world traveler. Memorial visitation Thursday 5:00-9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills (7700W). Memorial service Thursday evening 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now