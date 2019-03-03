|
|
Furzland, Jean V. (nee Jachimowski) Age 73, beloved wife of 52 years to James Furzland; loving mother of Denise (Michael) Konwinski and Chris; cherished grandmother of Alexis and Tyler; dear sister of Rose Marie Marsh, John Jachimowski, and the late Dorothy Klonder; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. VisitationTuesday, March 5, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:15 a.m. at the Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park. Procession to 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cyprian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind;https://www.guidingeyes.org/. For more info www.elmsfh.comor708-453-1234.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019