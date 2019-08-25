|
Cusulick, Jean M. Jean passed away into the next life on August 19, 2019. She worked many years at Western Electric and adult probation. Jean volunteered for many years at her church and in her community, especially for the CAPS organization in McKinley Park. She could be seen in many TV commercials for the CAPS organization in the 1990's. Jean was a one of a kind lady and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Richard, her daughter Carrie and her grandson Jacob, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral chapel service at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel). Interment private. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019