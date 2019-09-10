|
Taylor, Janis Age 59, at rest with the LordSeptember 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James Nolan (CPD Rtd.) and Dorothy Therese (nee Vail) Taylor; loving sister of the late Mary Margaret Taylor, Margaret (the late Ken) Grant, Deborah (CFD Rtd.) (Henry (CFD Rtd.) Rose, Kevin (CPD Rtd.) (Chris) Taylor, Barbara (Bruce) Becker, Kathy Taylor, Joanne (Dr. David) Gorecki, and Julie Taylor and dear friend Mike Stanley; dear aunt of 15 and great-aunt of 11. She loved and cherished each of them. Janis was the planning coordinator with the Chicago Park District where she worked for 38 years. She was most proud of her work on creating Chicago's dog parks and building the volunteer program for the city parks. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taylor family for their special needs family member c/o Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60646 are appreciated. VisitationWednesday,September 11th from 3-9:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home. FuneralThursday,September 12th 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home for 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Juliana 7201 N. Oketo Ave., Chicago. Interment private. Info773-736-3833or visit Janis' memorial atwww.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 10, 2019