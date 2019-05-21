|
O'Neil, Janice L. (nee Schicht) Beloved wife of the late John R. O'Neil; loving mother of Erin (Heidi Brower) Buckley and Katy (Cody) King; devoted grandmother of Jameson and Raegan; dearest sister of Marcia (the late William) Maurer and Larry (Lois) Schicht; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2019