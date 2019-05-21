Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice O'Neil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice O'Neil

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice O'Neil Obituary
O'Neil, Janice L. (nee Schicht) Beloved wife of the late John R. O'Neil; loving mother of Erin (Heidi Brower) Buckley and Katy (Cody) King; devoted grandmother of Jameson and Raegan; dearest sister of Marcia (the late William) Maurer and Larry (Lois) Schicht; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now