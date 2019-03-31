|
Moisan, Janice S. Beloved wife of the late Peter Moisan Sr.; loving mother of Peter Jr. (Mary) Moisan, Robert (Heidi) Moisan and Marc (Kimberly) Moisan; proud grandma of Peter III, Alexia and Ethan. Family and friends will meet at St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL 60477, on Monday, April 1, 2019, for a Memorial Visitation at 9:30 a.m. until time of the Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Cremation Rites have been accorded. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019