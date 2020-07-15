1/
Janice M. Zito
Zito , Janice M. Janice M. Zito nee: Runnion; Beloved wife of Thomas D. Zito; Devoted mother of Jay (Christine) Zito, Matthew (Gia Diaz) Zito, Daniel (Lindsay) Zito, Arlee (John) Mauerman; Dear sister of Joe (Lisa) and Jeff (Sue) Runnion; Proud Grandmother of Alyssa, Jay Jr., Frank, Anthony, Angelina "Princess", Annabella "Duchy"; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.), to St. Peter the Apostle Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or http://www.salernofuneralhomes.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
