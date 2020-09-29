Cholke, Janice M.
Janice M. Cholke, age 70 of Schererville, IN passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Eric and Robert(Angel); granddaughter, Ingrid; sister, Karen (late John); brothers, David (Kathy) and John; and numerous nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph R. and Margaret E. Kapala. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Agnes Parish 1501 Chicago Rd. Chicago Heights, IL with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend John Siemianowski. (* Due to Covid-19 Diocesan restrictions ONLY 50 attendees are permitted at Mass*) Interment will be private at Good Shepherd Cemetery Orland Park, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Janice was an avid Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks fan. She liked feeding bacon to her grand-dog Snowflake "Poochie", travel, attend musicals downtown and enjoyed boat rides on the lake. Janice though most of all loved attending family gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Janice's name to Trinity Services, Inc. 301 Veterans Pkwy. New Lenox, IL 60451 www.kishfuneralhome.net
