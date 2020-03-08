|
Greenberg, Janice (nee Begun), 89, beloved daughter of the late Joe and Gertie Begun; very loving sister of the late Howard Begun who passed away far too early; beloved mother of David Greenberg and Matthew Greenberg; beloved mother-in-law of Johanna Torres; caring former spouse of the late Maynard Greenberg; dear friend of many. Janice was a woman who was ahead of her time. She was a graduate of The University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor's Degree in English. She went on to become the Regional Vice President of The Petrie Company, and in 1963 she worked her way up to becoming the President of IRMCO Real Estate where she worked for 52 years. She started out as a manager of Housekeeping at The Belmont Hotel and accomplished working her way up to President of IRMCO. She had a way with words for every business situation. Janice was also known for her iconic red glasses. She was someone who lived life to the fullest. One of her many stories included how she was in the audience at The Gate of Horn Nightclub in 1962 when Lenny Bruce was arrested. She also had the amazing opportunity to see Frank Sinatra at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida in 1958. Janice loved international travel, especially Africa. She visited Africa numerous times. She loved animals - lions, tigers, giraffes, and especially elephants. She lived across from The Lincoln Park Zoo for many years, and served on their board. In her 80's, she even went hang gliding. She enjoyed an adopted new family at the age of 85, and loved all of their gatherings - all holidays, dinners, and times to share stories and laughter. She was known for driving to work three blocks away in her Volkswagen Bug or her Mercedes convertible. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, www.pawschicago.org. A graveside service will be held at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL 60706 on Wednesday, March 18th at 10:30 a.m. For info: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, at 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020