Ouimette, Janice A. "Jan"

nee Crylen; beloved wife of the late Fred "Skip" Ouimette; cherished daughter of the late Chris and late Josephine "Jay" Crylen; loving mother of Brian (Patti) Goode and Michelle Ekstrom (Dan Gaudynski); stepmother of Tammy (Ray) Tickler; dear sister of the late Wayne and the late Beverly Ann Crylen; proud Grandma "Gramby" of Connor, Ryan and Jack Ekstrom and Gabby and Maddie Goode; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Jan was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and University of Michigan; always happiest on a boat with family and friends with a "Red" Solo cup in hand. Sincere Thank you and appreciation for the care that was given to Jan by Dr. Raza and the 2nd Floor Oncology Dept. RN's and CNA's with Waukesha Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jan can be made to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation www.lombardifoundation.org or Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation www.rizzo44.com. Visitation 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Saturday, June 27th; 9:30 a.m. from Chapel to Most Holy Redeemer Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
