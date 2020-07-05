1/
Janette Lachner
Lachner, Janette

Janette Lachner, nee Yep, of Wilmette, IL, entered into eternal rest on June 29th, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her children: Karen Miller (the late Robert Miller), Ronald Lee (Patricia), Susan Lee (Robert Minkus), Cheryl Lee (Jeff Smith), Joanne Songer (Stephen), Nancy Burds, David Lee (Julie) as well as 22 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A private service was held for the family. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or( 847) 675-1990.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
