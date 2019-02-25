Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel
15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem)
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Markham Lutheran Church
3518 W. 160th St.
Markham, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Markham Lutheran Church
3518 W. 160th St.
Markham, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Phillips Obituary
Phillips, Janet E. (nee Gernenz) Age 85, lifelong resident of Markham, IL. Beloved wife of the late Raymond "Ray" Phillips Sr. (2011); loving mother of Paula (Rich) Rozema, Rodney Phillips, Ronda (Mike) McIntire, Renee Moran, Faith Zaborac, Janet (Mark) Nicholas, the late Raymond Jr. (Rita), the late David, and the late Pamela; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Adam, Luke, Peggy, Jamie, Laura, Sarah, Christopher, Ashley, David, Jason, Amanda, Micky, Joshua, David Jr., Brandon, the late Jennifer, and the late Samuel; dearest GG of Leia, Emily, Addison, Hailey, Zoey, Olivia, Isabella, Mia, Abbey, Ashlyn, Colton, Tori, Alina, Alexis, Connor, Ryan, and Dylan. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Additional Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019, at Markham Lutheran Church, 3518 W. 160th St., Markham, IL 60428 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a..m. Interment, Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates. Memorials to Markham Lutheran Church preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at www.colonialchapel.com and 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now