Phillips, Janet E. (nee Gernenz) Age 85, lifelong resident of Markham, IL. Beloved wife of the late Raymond "Ray" Phillips Sr. (2011); loving mother of Paula (Rich) Rozema, Rodney Phillips, Ronda (Mike) McIntire, Renee Moran, Faith Zaborac, Janet (Mark) Nicholas, the late Raymond Jr. (Rita), the late David, and the late Pamela; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Adam, Luke, Peggy, Jamie, Laura, Sarah, Christopher, Ashley, David, Jason, Amanda, Micky, Joshua, David Jr., Brandon, the late Jennifer, and the late Samuel; dearest GG of Leia, Emily, Addison, Hailey, Zoey, Olivia, Isabella, Mia, Abbey, Ashlyn, Colton, Tori, Alina, Alexis, Connor, Ryan, and Dylan. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Additional Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019, at Markham Lutheran Church, 3518 W. 160th St., Markham, IL 60428 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a..m. Interment, Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates. Memorials to Markham Lutheran Church preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at www.colonialchapel.com and 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2019