Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Palumbo, Janet P. (nee Saidak) 70 of Arlington Hts. Beloved wife of the late James A. Palumbo; loving mother of Gina (C.J.) Smith; cherished grandmother of Alessandra, Massimo and Giuliana; fond sister of Michael (Donna) Gollinck, Scott (Deborah) Piazza and Patty Thiakos. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts. Funeral service 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Susan G. Komen For the Cure, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309. Funeral info and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2020
