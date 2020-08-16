DeMarco, Janet H.
Janet H. DeMarco nee Hicks, 65, of Harwood Heights, after a long illness, passed away on August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Tony for 29 years. Loving sister of Gary, Jon, Bill, and Bob and sister-in-law Deana Keane. Special aunt of Jennifer (Bo Jin) and a host of other cherished nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Donna Probst. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date/time. Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.
