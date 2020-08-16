1/
Janet H. DeMarco
DeMarco, Janet H.

Janet H. DeMarco nee Hicks, 65, of Harwood Heights, after a long illness, passed away on August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Tony for 29 years. Loving sister of Gary, Jon, Bill, and Bob and sister-in-law Deana Keane. Special aunt of Jennifer (Bo Jin) and a host of other cherished nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Donna Probst. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date/time. Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicagoland Cremation Options
9329 Byron St
Schiller Park, IL 60176
(773) 631-0018
