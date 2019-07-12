Home

Janet (Reid) Fleming

Janet (Reid) Fleming Obituary
Fleming, Janet (Reid) Age 70, at rest June 29, 2019. Beloved wife to Peter Fleming; devoted mother to Peter (Ana), Sean (Christina),Michael (Stephanie), and Siobhan; cherished grandmother to Madeleine, Abigail, Isabelle, Owen, and Henry; fond sister to Don, Teri, and Patrick; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Outside of her family, Janet's biggest passion was her many pets over the years. Her family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Felines and Canines, (773) 465-4132. Friends and family will gather for a memorial service at St. Ignatius chapel, 6559 N. Glenwood, Chicago, IL 60626, at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 12, 2019
