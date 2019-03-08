|
Eisenberg, Janet M. nee Young, 93, originally of Cadillac MI and Chicago, died peacefully in her sleep March 6. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard, and by two sisters and a brother. Janet leaves behind three sons, Elliot, Martin (Joann), and Jack (Janet), seven grandchildren, Daniel (Lauren Yates), Lauren (David Gimpel), Dana (fiancé, Joseph Capriglione), Charles (Leah), Michael, Jane, and Rebecca, and five great grandchildren. Graveside services Sunday 11AM, at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 West Montrose Avenue, Norridge. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hasassah-Chicago-Northshore. 60 Revere Dr #800, Northbrook, IL 60062. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2019