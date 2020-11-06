1/
Janet C. Ward
Ward , Janet C.

Janet C. Ward (nee Judycki), retired C.P.D. beloved mother of Erin (Joe) Rodriguez and the late John G. "Jack" Ward III; devoted grandmother of Kaitlyn, Joey, Olivia, and Vinny; cherished great grandmother of Sofia; dearest sister of Rosemary (the late John) Becerra, Theresa (the late Gary) Harrison, Judy (Bill) Lucas, Karen (Dan) Opyd, Mark (Lisa) Judycki and the late Linda Collins; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-8 P.M. funeral Tuesday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank IL 60459 to our Lady of Loretta Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 25 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Masks and proper social distancing required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral info (708) 636-2320

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
10
Funeral
09:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
NOV
10
Service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretta Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
