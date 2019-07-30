|
Block, Janet L. (nee Boris) Passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family at the golden age of 72. Beloved wife and best friend of Kenneth W. for a loving 47 years; devoted mother of Kevin William (Carolyn) Block and Jennifer Lee (Lance) Lawler; loving daughter of the late William D. and the late Rose (nee Schiestel) Boris; cherished grandmother of her joy Sean William Lawler and her angel boy the late Charles Allen Lawler; "Baby" sister of the late Dorothy (the late Jack) Cegielsk, Carol (Edward) Ploog and Mary Anne Cannon; fond sister-in-law of Arlene (the late Donald) Eckmann; dearest aunt of Diann, John, Jeanette, Eddie, Amy, Pamela, Dave, David, Renee, Lora and Thomas; great-aunt of Jessica, Sabrina, Matthew, Katherine, the late Hope, Kristin, Steven, Rebecca, Brittany, Jamie, Bryan, Thomas and Daniel; godmother of Eddie, John, Jason, and Charlie; dear friend of Irene (Daniel) Muntner and Sharon (Pierre) Bouchee. Janet taught at St. Rene Goupil School for 25 years. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, 87th and Hamlin Ave., Evergreen Park. Donations to the "Charlie Scholarship" c/o All Saints Church, 13350 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park, IL 60462 or Sean Lawler Education Fund would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 30, 2019